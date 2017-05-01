Report: The female exec just promoted at Fox News used to enforce a “mini-skirt dress code”

In the wake of Bill Shine’s exit, Suzanne Scott’s promotion to president of programming at Fox News seems like a step in the right direction for a workplace that’s been hit with multiple sexual harassment lawsuits. Yet some media observers claim that Scott, an acolyte of disgraced former CEO Roger Ailes, was part of the problem. Per Gabriel Sherman, the reporter who’s dominated the Fox News beat, Scott used to enforce Ailes’s dress code for on-camera female employees: