advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Report: The female exec just promoted at Fox News used to enforce a “mini-skirt dress code”

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In the wake of Bill Shine’s exit, Suzanne Scott’s promotion to president of programming at Fox News seems like a step in the right direction for a workplace that’s been hit with multiple sexual harassment lawsuits. Yet some media observers claim that Scott, an acolyte of disgraced former CEO Roger Ailes, was part of the problem. Per Gabriel Sherman, the reporter who’s dominated the Fox News beat, Scott used to enforce Ailes’s dress code for on-camera female employees:

 

And NPR’s David Folkenflik tweeted:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life