This subscription service keeps your old sheets and towels out of landfills

Every year, 10 million tons of textiles end up in landfills, according to the EPA. Even when we think we are donating our used textiles to charity, 85% of them still end up in a dump somewhere. The problem, though, is that Americans love the feeling of brand-new sheets and towels, fresh from the store.

Coyuchi, a San Francisco company known for its organic cotton linens, just launched a subscription program that provides customers with new sheets, towels, and duvets every six, 12, or 24 months, while taking the old ones back to be upcycled or processed into new yarn. Coyuchi promises that none of it will end up in a landfill. The company’s goal is to help consumers think about home textiles more sustainably. To entice consumers to sign on, this “Coyuchi for Life” program gives customers a 15% discount on regular retail costs, with prices starting at $5 for towels and $7 for sheets per month.