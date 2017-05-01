These are the best cities for jobseekers, says Indeed

This may not come as a surprise, but cities with sunny weather also rank highly among the best places to look for jobs. Topping the list are Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh, which U.S. Census data indicates are among the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

A new report from Indeed analyzed four criteria to rank the top 50 cities for jobseekers, including how favorable the local labor market is, what the average salary is adjusted for cost of living, how high employers score for work-life balance in Indeed’s review database, and how high employers score for job security and advancement.

Here are the top 10:



