Royal Jordanian’s new ad shows what it’s like flying while Arab

What’s it like for Arabic travelers stuck on planes with racists and xenophobes? As Mic reports , a new ad from Royal Jordanian Airlines features an Arabic man boarding a plane and suffering through stares and glares from other passengers. “They don’t know who I am,” he says. “They look at me and only see a color, a name, a beard, a book.” It’s a powerful ad with an important message of tolerance.

Royal Jordanian has been subtly pointing out instances of racism and discrimination in the industry for months now. They urged their customers to fly to the U.S. “now that you’re allowed to” in the wake of Trump’s travel ban. They cleverly went after United Airlines for dragging a passenger off an overbooked flight, tweeting, “We are here to keep you #united. Dragging is strictly prohibited.” (It was billed as a reminder for passengers not to smoke.) And after the Trump’s ban on large electronics from 10 Middle Eastern and North African airports, Royal Jordanian compiled a helpful list of activities for passengers trapped on long flights.

The new ad will hopefully remind people to try to make the friendly skies a little friendlier for everyone.