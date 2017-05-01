The ACLU received a leaked draft of the first Muslim ban directly from the White House 

Anthony Romero, the executive director of the ACLU, revealed to Fast Company that someone within the White House leaked a photocopied draft of the executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries to the ACLU a few days before the order was issued.

The leaked draft, which Romero says was almost exactly identical to the final version, helped the nonprofit’s lawyers prep for the case that would issue an national stay on the ban within 24 hours after it was issued.

However, it was just a small piece what has made the ACLU so effective in battling Trump. The biggest key to their success? They were taking Trump both literally and seriously way back in July 2016 by putting together a detailed 27-page playbook for the resistance. Check out our digital cover story to find out how they did it.

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]