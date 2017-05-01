Even Verizon is getting into self-driving cars

Verizon has invested in autonomous car startup Renovo Auto. Known for building its self-driving and electric car tech into the image of a Shelby-Daytona coupe, the company now wants to build more everyday vehicles for the masses. Verizon participated in a $10 million round led by True Ventures, according to the Wall Street Journal. What’s Verizon’s interest in self-driving technology, you might ask? The massive quantity of data that self-driving cars will produce.
