Dish Network is getting battered by cord-cutting

The satellite TV company has been shedding customers faster than a St. Bernard sheds hair in July. In its Q1 earnings report today, Dish said it lost 143,000 net pay-TV subscribers. That’s up from 23,000 a year earlier and almost double the 72,000 subscribers analysts were expecting, according to Reuters. Although Dish has been adding new customers with its Sling TV streaming service, it hasn’t been enough to stem the tide according to some estimates. In 2016, the company lost over 1 million satellite customers while adding 645,000 for Sling, according to an estimate from Leichtman Research.