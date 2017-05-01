Elon Musk thinks we’re going to be decapitated by Uber’s flying cars

Elon Musk loves “ flying things ” as long as they’re flying through tubes in a Hyperloop and not in the sky. In an interview at the 2017 TED conference, Musk noted that he has a few concerns about Uber’s flying taxis and whether their hubcaps would be properly serviced:

“I do rockets, so I like things that fly. There’s a challenge of flying cars in that they’ll be quite noisy. If something’s flying over your head, a whole bunch of flying cars going all over the place, that is not an anxiety-reducing situation … You’ll be thinking, ‘Did they service their hubcap, or is it going to come off and guillotine me?'”

This isn’t the first time that Musk has compared flying cars to guillotines in the sky. As Inverse noted, back in February he painted a similarly grim picture to Bloomberg: “If somebody doesn’t maintain their flying car, it could drop a hubcap and guillotine you.” This from the man who wanted to shove passengers into pods and send them whizzing through tunnels at 750 mph.



[Photo: Courtesy of Uber]