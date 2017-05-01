Facebook secretly helped advertisers target emotionally vulnerable teenagers: report

A 23-page internal document reviewed by the Australian newspaper reveals how Facebook advertising campaigns can target teenagers in various emotionally vulnerable states—pinpointing those exact moments when they need a confidence boost. According to the paper, the document was marked “Confidential: Internal Only” and outlined how Facebook could monitor social media activity and identify when teens are feeling “stressed,” “defeated,” “overwhelmed,” “anxious,” “nervous,” “stupid,” “silly,” “useless,” and a “failure.” Facebook called the document an “oversight” in response to the paper’s inquiry and said it was investigating the matter. The document was specifically aimed at Facebook users in Australia and New Zealand. Read more context from the Australian and Ars Technica.