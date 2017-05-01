You can watch SpaceX’s first national security mission for the U.S. military live today

Elon Musk’s space company is scheduled to launch a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office into orbit at 7 a.m. ET this morning, reports the Verge. The secret NROL-76 spy satellite will travel up to the stars courtesy of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The launch was actually scheduled to take place yesterday but was scrubbed less than a minute before takeoff due to technical issues with sensors. You can check out the live stream of the event below.