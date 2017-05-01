Twitter is becoming a 24/7 streaming news network

The social media company has teamed up with Bloomberg News to begin streaming live news 24 hours a day, seven days a week, reports the Wall Street Journal :

The channel, which has yet to be named and is expected to begin operating this fall, won’t simply rebroadcast footage from Bloomberg’s existing television operation, but will be made up of live news reporting from the news outlet’s bureaus around the world, as well as a curated and verified mix of video posted on Twitter by the social-media platform’s users.

As for the cost to viewers, the WSJ reports the new Twitter news channel will be ad-supported, so you likely won’t need any kind of paying subscription to watch it.