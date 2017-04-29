Will Ferrell steals the show at Sam Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

In a 12-minute set, Will Ferrell reprised his role as former President George W. Bush at Sam Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner event. Here are his best digs at President Trump:

“History’s proved to be kinder to me than many of you thought it would. I was considered the worst president of all time—that has changed. I needed eight years, a catastrophic flood, a war built on a lie, an economic disaster—the new guy needed 100 days.”

“I’ll be honest, I never liked you guys in the press—our relationship was sometimes strained. You guys would always sneak up on me with ‘gotcha’ questions like, ‘Why are we going to war?’ Gotcha! ‘Why did you not respond to Hurricane Katrina?’ Gotcha! ‘What is your middle name?’ Gotcha. I just wish someone would’ve told me that all you have to say is ‘fake news’ over and over again.”

“I don’t know why anyone would become a journalist now. It’s like being on the Titanic in this room. The Washington Post, the New York Times, the Boston Herald—the iceberg is coming and you guys are hanging on to your journalistic integrity, playing the violin as the ship goes down. You should do what they’re doing over there at Fox & Friends—those guys are dressing up like women and children and stealing the lifeboats.”

“Journalism school is where you go so you can be a journalist. Or you can also just post angry, racist tweets and hope Breitbart hires you.”