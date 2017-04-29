The EPA picked a weird time to update its website

You can’t make this stuff up: Just a few hours before thousands of demonstrators were set to descend on Washington, D.C., for the Peoples Climate March, our trusty Environmental Protection Agency said its website would be “undergoing changes.” The changes are curious to say the least—as of this morning, an EPA web page dedicated to climate change information is completely gone. The page redirects to an under-construction notice:
“Thank you for your interest in this topic. We are currently updating our website to reflect EPA’s priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Pruitt. If you’re looking for an archived version of this page, you can find it on the January 19 snapshot.”
In addition to today’s march in D.C., hundreds of sister marches are planned for around the world. Here’s more context from the Washington Post.
Check this out: this is one BIG #climatemarch in DC! pic.twitter.com/ZgEe8wZqRU
— Peoples Climate (@Peoples_Climate) April 29, 2017