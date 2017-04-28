Amazon might launch a touch-screen Echo soon

A premium display-equipped version of the Amazon Echo speaker has been the subject of rumors for over a year now, and it could launch next month, according to CNET. The site’s unnamed source claims that Amazon has accelerated the launch to stay ahead of Google, whose recent launch of multi-user support for the Google Home speaker served as a “wake-up call.” If CNET’s report is accurate, the device would be Amazon’s second new Echo product in as many months, following this week’s launch of the camera-equipped Echo Look.