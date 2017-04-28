A new Starbucks will be bigger than your triple venti latte

Soon Starbucks fans will have a new spot to line up in front of while they wait for the return of Unicorn Frappuccinos . The Seattle-based coffee chain just announced their plan to open the world’s largest Starbucks on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue , taking over from a Crate & Barrel flagship, according to the Chicago Tribune .

This won’t be merely another place to pick up coffee and kale chips, though, but the newest iteration of their high-end concept, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. The 43,000-square foot, four-level Roastery will be a “fully sensorial coffee environment” and continue executive chairman Howard Schulz’s dream of being the “Willy Wonka of coffee” where consumers can buy espresso drinks, pour-over coffees, coffee beans, coffee cups, coffee makers, coffee accessories, and—at least at the Seattle store—bicycles. The Chicago location is expected to open in 2019, making it the third Roastery in the country. The first opened in Seattle in 2014, and the second is scheduled to open in New York City in 2018. International Roastery outposts are planned for Shanghai, Milan, and Tokyo, with plans to open 20 to 30 over time. Perhaps by then our spellcheck will accept “Roastery” as a word.



