Google raters are people, too

In response to complaints that Google’s advertising algorithm was serving up ads alongside racist and Holocaust-denying content , the company promised to do better. To stave off a boycott by some of the biggest companies in the world, they hired a vast team of round-the-clock raters to give that overly logical algorithm a human touch and to ensure that no ads were ending up next to offensive content.

But who are these raters of the lost algorithm (just go with that, please) who tirelessly monitor ad content on YouTube? Turns out no one really knows. According to Ars Technica, “Even Google engineers who work with rater data don’t know who these people are.” To get to the bottom of that mystery, Ars Technica took a deep dive into the world of these online raters and it’s a fascinating peek into what makes the simple act of Googling work. Read it here while thinking up better “raters” puns.