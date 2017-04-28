The stars of “The Circle” put Jack Dorsey in the hot seat

STX Entertainment released a roundtable discussion with the stars and director of The Circle , alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey . Based on Dave Eggers’s novel of the same name, the film follows a young woman on her rapid rise in a tech and social media company, which involves taking part in an experiment that crosses ethical lines of surveillance, privacy, and personal freedom.

And to help contextualize these issues IRL, The Circle cast stopped by Twitter HQ for a live chat with Dorsey, where they mainly covered diversity and inclusion in Silicon Valley and the responsibilities tech companies have in how people use their platforms.

Watch the full discussion below or click here for Dorsey’s highlights.