Ryan Seacrest, Ludacris, and YouTube are teaming up to find the next Justin Bieber

Never forget that YouTube is to blame for the rise of Justin Bieber. The talented Canadian upstart posted videos of his singing and guitar-playing, and the rest is history. Many have tried to replicate Bieber’s path to a level of fame that means having your face on bedsheets and being able to wear rose-gold grills without irony, but few have succeeded. Now the unlikely combination of Ryan Seacrest, Ludacris, and YouTube hope to change that with an online talent show that just might unleash the next Justin Bieber upon the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.