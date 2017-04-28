Airbnb has a new plan to lure more business travelers

Today Airbnb said it will launch a new search filter to surface accommodations for business travelers. Listings categorized as “business” promise Wi-Fi and a desk—or other workspace accoutrements like toiletries—that you would ordinarily find at hotels. The new filter launches Monday.

Already Airbnb offers 150,000 business-ready homes. It also says that 250,000 companies use the site to book stays for jet-setting workers. Though Airbnb mostly caters to vacationers right now, it is increasingly positioning itself as more than just a cheap and quirky option for traveling on a budget. This year it bought Luxury Retreats to grow its upscale listings. Now it’s targeting business travelers, making it a creeping concern for traditional hotels.