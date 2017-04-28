It’s Friday, so why not apply for a membership to Mar-a-Lago?

If you’re looking to play a few rounds of golf and hobnob with the president this summer, today is your lucky day. A new website is offering membership “applications” to Donald Trump’s favorite Florida estate and private club. Why? “Because you’re already paying for it,” say the anonymous folks behind mar.alago.me. The website got some attention this morning after a few journalists tweeted that they received a mysterious envelope and application in the mail. The site is a joke, but with a serious point to make. It includes links to several stories about Mar-a-Lago’s security issues, its cost to taxpayers, and how it’s used to pedal political influence. Check it out here—or just go ahead an apply now.