Facebook complies with over 83% of U.S. law enforcement requests for data

In its latest Global Government Requests Report Facebook revealed a ton of stats about requests from law enforcement and other government agencies for user data across the world. For the July 2016 – December 2016 period global requests for data shot up 9% from the previous six-month period . Some highlights:

• In the U.S. there were 26,014 government requests and Facebook provided “some data” in 83.46% of those requests

• In Canada, there were 773 government requests and Facebook provided “some data” in 84.48% of those requests

• In the U.K. there were 6,366 government requests and Facebook provided “some data” in 88.69% of those requests

• In Germany, there were 4,422 government requests and Facebook provided “some data” in 54.03% of those requests

• In France, there were 4,478 government requests and Facebook provided “some data” in 68.38% of those requests

• In Australia, there were 657 government requests and Facebook provided “some data” in 63.93% of those requests