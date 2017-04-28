advertisement
Apple is now providing the song snippets for popular music video app Musical.ly

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The third-party app allows users to create their own music videos using song snippets, which made it a natural fit for Apple to augment Musical.ly’s existing song snippet content, reports Recode. The deal gives Apple a whole new, young audience for its Apple Music subscription service and Musical.ly benefits from now being able to expand from 30 countries to 120 thanks to the licensing rights working with Apple provides.

