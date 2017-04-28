advertisement
Facebook’s Messenger Lite is now available in another 150 more countries

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The stripped-down, mobile data and processor friendly version of Facebook‘s chat app makes its debut in dozens and dozens of countries around the world, David Marcus, head of Messenger at Facebook announced today. That’s up from the five countries it was available in upon its launch last year. Some of the countries where Messenger Lite is now available include Germany, Colombia, Italy, Vietnam, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Turkey, Japan, Taiwan, and the Netherlands.

