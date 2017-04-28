Here’s United’s 10-point plan for not being the worst airline ever

• Limit use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only.

• Not require customers seated on the plane to give up their seat involuntarily unless safety or security is at risk.

• Increase customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to $10,000.

• Establish a customer solutions team to provide agents with creative solutions such as using nearby airports, other airlines, or ground transportations to get customers to their final destination.

• Ensure crews are booked onto a flight at least 60 minutes prior to departure.

• Provide employees with additional annual training.