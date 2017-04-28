advertisement
Here’s United’s 10-point plan for not being the worst airline ever

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

After dragging passengers off planes and letting cute, cuddly, large bunnies die on their flights, United Airlines has posted a new 10-point plan “to improve customer experience”:

• Limit use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only.

• Not require customers seated on the plane to give up their seat involuntarily unless safety or security is at risk.

• Increase customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to $10,000. 

• Establish a customer solutions team to provide agents with creative solutions such as using nearby airports, other airlines, or ground transportations to get customers to their final destination.

• Ensure crews are booked onto a flight at least 60 minutes prior to departure.

• Provide employees with additional annual training.

• Create an automated system for soliciting volunteers to change travel plans.

• Reduce the amount of overbooking.

• Empower employees to resolve customer service issues in the moment.

• Eliminate the red tape on permanently lost bags by adopting a “no questions asked” policy on lost luggage.

Still might be a good idea to keep an eye on your rabbits though.

