With India’s success, Amazon has more plans for international domination

Amazon’s most recent earnings report was a blockbuster. The company saw revenue increasing 23% to $35.7 billion. Of the company’s net sales this quarter, 32% was from its international businesses. At the earnings call CFO Brian Olsavsky said the company sees huge potential with these markets. India, specifically, is one area Amazon is investing heavily in. The company launched Amazon Prime, original Indian programming for the country, as well as devices tailored specifically for India customers. Olsavsky described international markets as “important investment areas.”