Google is getting ready to put its voice assistant everywhere

While Amazon is already getting its Alexa voice assistant into all kinds of products, Google is now in hot pursuit. The search giant has just released a software development kit for the Google Assistant, allowing anyone to create their own voice-controlled hardware prototypes. Google says it will open the SDK to commercial device makers “across a wide range of hardware” later this year, but for now the kit is mainly for hobbyists who want to tinker. If you’ve been pining for a Google version of the Alexa Big Mouth Bass, now’s your chance.



[Photo: Google]