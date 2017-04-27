Jeff Bezos just made $2.7B in one hour

Amazon ‘s quarterly earnings numbers were just reported, and the company beat analyst expectations. The stock is now seeing a huge surge in after-hours trading. It’s been hovering close to a 4% increase for quite a while now.

Doing quick back-of-napkin arithmetic, I looked at how much Jeff Bezos‘s 80.9 million Amazon shares were worth when markets closed ($918.38/share) compared to what the price is now at 5 p.m. ET ($952/share). In these 60 minutes alone the Amazon founder made a jaw-dropping $2.7 billion.