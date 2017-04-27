Amazon handily beat expectations in Q1 earnings 

Amazon is having a pretty good year so far. The company just released Q1 2017 earnings, and it beat analyst expectations on nearly every count. Revenue went up 23% to $35.7 billion, compared to $29.1 billion the same period last year. Earnings-per-share hit $1.48, exceeding analyst expectations of $1.13. Retail subscriptions saw a huge boost, too, so we can expect to hear great things about Prime. Unsurprisingly, the stock is seeing a surge—it’s currently up about 4% up in after-hours trading. Here’s a quick rundown of the stats: