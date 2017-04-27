What YouTube boycott? Alphabet shrugs off Google ad exodus with higher-than-expected revenue in Q1

Last month, it looked like YouTube had a real problem on its hands, what with numerous big-name marketers pulling out due to concerns that their ads were appearing alongside extremist videos. Companies like PepsiCo, Walmart, Starbucks, GM, and Dish Network all pulled out. But it doesn’t appear that the advertiser exodus hurt YouTube parent company Alphabet’s bottom line.
Today, Alphabet released its first-quarter earnings report, just beating analysts’ expectations. For the quarter, the company brought in revenues of $24.75 billion, while analysts had predicted $24.19 billion, and earnings per share of $7.73, higher than predictions of $7.40. And Google’s ad revenues came in at $21.41 billion, up 18.8% year-over-year.