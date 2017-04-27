DJI makes it harder for ISIS to use its drones as weapons in Syria

It’s one thing to fight against well-armed troops or military aircraft. It’s another thing altogether to have to worry about consumer drones coming out of nowhere bearing grenades or other explosives . And that’s something military authorities have been increasingly concerned about tackling as they take on ISIS .

But now, according to The Register, drone giant DJI has attempted to help with this problem by updating geofencing software on its drones to make much of Syria a no-fly zone. This is not a fail-safe system, and there are other drone companies. But DJI is far and away the world’s largest, so this step could go a long way to keeping drones out of the fight, at least in Syria.