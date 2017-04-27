DJI makes it harder for ISIS to use its drones as weapons in Syria

It’s one thing to fight against well-armed troops or military aircraft. It’s another thing altogether to have to worry about consumer drones coming out of nowhere bearing grenades or other explosives. And that’s something military authorities have been increasingly concerned about tackling as they take on ISIS.
But now, according to The Register, drone giant DJI has attempted to help with this problem by updating geofencing software on its drones to make much of Syria a no-fly zone. This is not a fail-safe system, and there are other drone companies. But DJI is far and away the world’s largest, so this step could go a long way to keeping drones out of the fight, at least in Syria.