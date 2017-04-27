This video game lets you clean virtual plastic from the ocean

Millions of tons of plastic waste enter the oceans every year, causing increasing environmental and economic damage. A new video game wants to help clean up some of that garbage, at first virtually and then hopefully in real life.

The nonprofit group We Are The Oceans (not to be confused with the U.K. band We Are The Ocean) has created a strangely difficult video game where players are challenged to clean a million pounds of plastic out of the ocean in the hopes of saving the endangered Vaquita porpoise and other creatures. Think of it as an underwater Flappy Bird, dodging floating straws and other obstacles in the ocean. It’s a fun game with a serious message, as plastics pose a dire threat to the oceans’ health. By 2050, there could be more plastic in the water than fish, according to one estimate. To thwart that, play the game and take We Are The Oceans’ pledge to curb plastic use.