In the era of #FakeNews, the U.S. has dropped in press freedom ranking

The United States has fallen in the ranking of press freedom around the world, according to the latest survey released by Reporters Without Borders. The U.S. dropped two spots to number 43 in the 2017 World Press Freedom Index. The drop comes in the wake of the election of Donald Trump, who frequently tweets that the New York Times and Washington Post are reporting “fake news,” which RSF considers to be an attack on the First Amendment:
US press freedom, enshrined in the First Amendment to the 1787 constitution, has encountered several major obstacles over the past few years, most recently with the election of President Donald Trump. He has declared the press an “enemy of the American people” in a series of verbal attacks toward journalists, while attempting to block White House access to multiple media outlets in retaliation for critical reporting.
Perhaps making America great again should start with getting this number up. Read the full report here.