Fox News must have an interesting vacation policy

It seems like the best time for a little R&R from the network is when you’re smack in the middle of a controversy, after which you may or may not come back. Bill O’Reilly‘s vacation became permanent last week after the network decided to sever ties with the scandal-ridden host. Now O’Reilly’s favorite protégé—ambush reporter Jesse Watters—is reportedly taking some time off after coming under fire for a crude joke about Ivanka Trump. CNN’s Brian Stelter reports that Watters announced an abrupt vacation until Monday. That means he’ll miss two days of his first week in prime-time and his weekend show, CNN reports. Those are some nice perks.