Fox News must have an interesting vacation policy

It seems like the best time for a little R&R from the network is when you’re smack in the middle of a controversy, after which you may or may not come back. Bill O’Reilly‘s vacation became permanent last week after the network decided to sever ties with the scandal-ridden host. Now O’Reilly’s favorite protégé—ambush reporter Jesse Watters—is reportedly taking some time off after coming under fire for a crude joke about Ivanka Trump. CNN’s Brian Stelter reports that Watters announced an abrupt vacation until Monday. That means he’ll miss two days of his first week in prime-time and his weekend show, CNN reports. Those are some nice perks.
WATCH: Jesse Watters on Fox News re Ivanka Trump: "I really like how she was speaking into that microphone" pic.twitter.com/HoJHLpMtq1
— Yashar (@yashar) April 26, 2017
On air I was referring to Ivanka’s voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else.
— Jesse Watters (@jessebwatters) April 26, 2017