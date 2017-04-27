Don’t tell Comcast about the cord-cutting crisis

The Philly cable powerhouse continues to buck the industry trend of customers abandoning linear pay television in favor of streaming services. In its Q1 2017 earnings report this morning, Comcast said it added 42,000 pay TV subscribers in the first three months of the year, most of whom were residential customers. This has been something of a rosy pattern for Comcast. It was the only legacy cable company to end 2016 with a net gain of pay TV customers. According to Leichtman Research, it added 161,000 for the year. Comcast’s many customer service woes earned it a certain level of infamy a few years ago. These days, it credits customer gains with its fancy X1 platform, which is now being used by more than half of its residential customers. Read the full report here.