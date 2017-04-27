Someone finally beat up Silicon Valley’s robot cop

The egg-head, egg-shaped robot cop that patrols the malls of Mountain View, California, has been brutally assaulted by some drunk dude. Presumably the Geek Squad was immediately called to the scene before the robotic cop was MediEvac-ed to Best Buy for a reboot.

In near-seriousness, the drunk man in question, Jason Sylvain, approached the 300-pound K5 Knightscope while it was patrolling a parking lot. He then brutally knocked it over, requiring someone with arms and opposable thumbs to pick up the K5. It is now back on patrol, while Sylvain has been arrested for “prowling and public intoxication,” according to ABC 7 News. No word on whether the robot’s feelings were hurt, but we do know that RoboCop would never have tolerated this.