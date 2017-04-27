Xbox head says the world needs a Netflix of video games

Spencer feels that, from a creative standpoint, we need new types of narrative experience—but from a business standpoint, it’s getting harder and riskier to commit to those games. Is there an answer? Spencer thinks there is—and it comes from watching the success of original content made and distributed on modern TV services. “I’ve looked at things like Netflix and HBO, where great content has been created because there’s this subscription model. Shannon Loftis and I are thinking a lot about, well, could we put story-based games into the Xbox Game Pass business model because you have a subscription going? It would mean you wouldn’t have to deliver the whole game in one month; you could develop and deliver the game as it goes.”



“We’re in a golden age of television right now,” says Spencer. “The storytelling ability in TV today is really high, and I think it’s because of the business model. I hope as an industry we can think about the same. [Subscription services] might spur new story-based games coming to market because there’s a new business model to help support their monetisation.”