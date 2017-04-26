IBM patents ability to transfer packages between drones

Big Blue thinks one of the sticking points for companies interested in drone delivery is the limited distance over which packages can be sent . Its solution? Develop technology that makes it possible to hand off packages from one drone to another .

Today, IBM announced a patent for technology that achieves just that. The idea, of course, is that with a series of drones ready to go when needed, packages could make their way through the skies, from a distribution center to their destination, traveling much further than is possible with a single drone. As for when this will manifest, the company isn’t yet saying.