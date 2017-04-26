FCC chair Pai proposes plan to reverse 2015 net neutrality ruling

Ajit Pai today introduced a proposed plan to roll back an Obama era ruling that broadband service be regulated like a public utility. The new ruling will be opened for public comment and voted on next month by the FCC commissioners. Pai decided not to immediately reverse the 2015 ruling: “This is not a declaratory ruling,” Pai said. “This decision should be made in an open process.”

The proposal suggests regulating broadband as a Title 1 information service, as it was before the FCC’s 2015 ruling. It would also revoke the FCC’s new power to impose an “internet conduct standard,” which Pai says allowed the commission ad hoc authority to investigate things like zero-rating. Pai adds that unlike the 2015 proposal, the new proposal will be released in full to the public (tomorrow, actually), well before an FCC vote.