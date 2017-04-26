advertisement
Alphabet Earnings preview: How did YouTube TV, Pixel, Daydream, and AI do in Q1?

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

Tomorrow, Google parent Alphabet announces its first-quarter earnings, which are expected to be quite good. Analysts are predicting the tech giant to report earnings of $7.40 per share on revenues of $24.19 billion

Here’s what we’re looking for tomorrow: It would be great if Google CEO Sundar Pichai gives us any insight (as in, subscriber numbers) into how its brand-new YouTube TV service has done since launch, although it may be too soon for that, given that it only launched at the beginning of the month. We’d also like to hear more about how Google’s Pixel phone has been selling, how its Home service has been doing, and any further thoughts on how the company plans on making money from its many artificial intelligence efforts. Further, are there any signs that Alphabet’s Other Bets initiatives (among them, Nest, Waymo, and Verily) are producing more than just rounding-error revenues?
