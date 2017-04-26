$3 billion has been pledged to Kickstarter projects

One of cool things about Kickstarter is the way it lets anyone help out a creative project with a minor investment of money. In fact, the most common pledge is just $25. But those small signs of support add up: The company is announcing that a total of $3 billion has been pledged over its eight-year history .

Of that figure, $2.68 billion in pledges were made to projects that met their campaign goal, which means that the creators got the dough. Another $338 million was for campaigns that fell short and weren’t funded. And a third of the $3 billion was for campaigns launched by repeat creators—a sign that the site is having an ongoing impact on the way inventive types turn their ideas into reality.