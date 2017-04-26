This startup wants to make a personal air-quality tester that plugs into your iPhone

A Silicon Valley startup wants to make a personal air-quality tester a reality, and the perfect stocking stuffer for the next Erin Brockovich or Karen Silkwood in your life. Sprimo Labs, the air fanatics behind a personal air purifier that was unveiled at CES earlier this year, came up with a diminutive tester that plugs into your iPhone to give real-time air-quality scores. The tiny device reportedly checks the air for VOCs (volatile organic compounds) in your office, home, or the back seat of the car where you’re stuck with your brothers on a road trip. The product is currently over at Kickstarter, where it already blew way past its $15,000 funding goal. Check out the videos and decide for yourself if testing VOCs in every room you enter needs to be a part of your daily routine.