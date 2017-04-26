Muji wants to sell you a tiny house to fill with Muji products

The Muji Hut is a minimalist’s dream, at least until it’s filled to the brim with all those adorable Muji products. The Japanese retailer has just unveiled the diminutive house, which clocks in at less than 100 square feet (or roughly the same size as one of their body fit cushions ). The Muji Hut is priced at ¥ 3,000,000 (USD $27,000) and, sadly, will only be for sale in Japan.

The very tiny house features sliding glass windows, plywood interiors, a corrugated roof, and a “Shou Sugi Ban” wood exterior, sourced from Japan. It does not have plumbing, heating, or exhaust, though, so plan accordingly (as in, put it next to a real house that has all of those things). As Core 77 points out, the Muji Hut does not include plans for electricity, despite the fact that a (Muji) lamp is featured in the photos. Ponder that mystery as you sit in your minimalist and chic tiny hut in the backyard.



[Photo: Muji]