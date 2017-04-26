Amazon’s Echo Look is a smart selfie cam for deciding what to wear

Amazon has a new Echo device on the way, and this time it has a camera. The $199 Echo Look sits on a table or dresser, and can snap photos and videos with Alexa voice controls. Results then appear in a companion app, where users can check themselves out and share photos. The app also taps fashion experts and algorithms to help users choose between outfits, and provides recommendations on more clothing to buy. For now, the Echo Look is available to Amazon Prime customers by invitation only.