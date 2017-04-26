J.Crew’s longtime head of menswear is out, amid widespread cuts

Frank Muytjens, who has been the head of J.Crew‘s menswear design since 2008, is leaving the company amid 250 job cuts, Business of Fashion reports. He’s had a central role in shaping the look of the men’s collections, helping to mainstream pieces like heavy boots and lumberjack shirts in urban environments. He also made the slimmer suit fashionable with the popular Ludlow line.
Three weeks ago, it was announced that Jenna Lyons, the company’s president and creative director, would also be leaving. Somsack Sikhounmuong was named the chief design officer and will be overseeing men’s, women’s, and children’s.
[Photo: Wendell Teodoro / Contributor/Getty Images]