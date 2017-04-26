Uber just updated its rating system to make nice with drivers

Uber today announced changes to the way customers can rate drivers. Those who ride with UberPool now have more ways of describing what went wrong —because a bad experience is very often not the driver’s fault. Poor route, bad co-rider behavior, and problems with navigation, in addition to inadequate driving, are among the descriptors riders can choose to rate their ride.

Another big update: The app will now show riders how drivers are rating them. Average ratings will appear below each profile name. The change follows the release of a video showing CEO Travis Kalanick berating a driver. Uber has been accused of paying drivers too little and selling them on exploitative car lease terms, among other complaints. Now it seems it’s keen to keep drivers happy—or at least try to—so they don’t defect to other services.



