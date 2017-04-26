advertisement
Now you can order room service and work out on a Peloton bike all at the same time

By Christopher Zara

Indoor cycling startup Peloton said today it has reached a deal with Marriott-owned Westin Hotels & Resorts to bring its high-tech interactive bikes directly to guest rooms. The deal is part of a larger push by the five-year-old company to expand into the out-of-home market, something I wrote about earlier this year. Peloton, whose bikes let users pedal along at home to high-intensity workouts, launched a commercial-grade version of its cycle meant for hotels, gyms, and anywhere people work out. With the Westin partnership, customers will have access to the bikes at select Westin fitness studios and guest rooms throughout the United States. You can see a list of participating Westin locations here.


[Photo: Peloton]

