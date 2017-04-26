A fresh round of scrutiny for Facebook Live after brutal video of infant’s death

Brutal events keep happening on Facebook, and each one is more tragic than the last. The latest involved a father in Thailand who police say hanged his 11-month-old infant and posted it for the world to see, leaving relatives who saw the video on Facebook horrified. The incident came less than two weeks after the murder of an elderly Cleveland man was posted to Facebook—though that one was not broadcast live. And just this week, three men were jailed in Sweden for an alleged rape that was live-streamed and posted on Facebook.
According to the Guardian, the video of the infant’s death was available for almost 24 hours before Facebook removed it. (It was about two hours in the case of Cleveland, but Facebook had already been facing criticism for not removing it sooner.) In an interview with AP, the baby’s mother said she blamed her husband fully for the incident and harbored no ill-will toward Facebook itself. Read more from the Bangkok Post here.
[Photo: Hoch Zwei / Contributor/Getty Images]