A fresh round of scrutiny for Facebook Live after brutal video of infant’s death

Brutal events keep happening on Facebook, and each one is more tragic than the last. The latest involved a father in Thailand who police say hanged his 11-month-old infant and posted it for the world to see, leaving relatives who saw the video on Facebook horrified. The incident came less than two weeks after the murder of an elderly Cleveland man was posted to Facebook—though that one was not broadcast live. And just this week, three men were jailed in Sweden for an alleged rape that was live-streamed and posted on Facebook.