Did a Fitbit help solve a murder? 

A Connecticut woman is dead and her brutal murder may have just been solved thanks in part to her Fitbit . Connie Dabate was killed days before Christmas 2015 in an attack by a home intruder, according to her husband, Richard Dabate. He claimed a masked assailant invaded their home, subdued him, and shot his wife. However, Connie’s Fitbit contradicted Richard’s story of a robbery that left him zip-tied to a chair with “superficial knife wounds” and his wife dead, according to the BBC.

Richard claimed the home invasion took place just after 9 a.m., but the Fitbit data disrupted that timeline—revealing that Connie had been moving until after 10 a.m. The electronic data helped cement the case against Richard, who was arrested and charged with her murder. Richard was able to post $1 million bail, and is awaiting trial and probably spending the time with his pregnant mistress.

“To say it is rare to use Fitbit records would be safe,” Lancaster, Pennsylvania, district attorney Craig Stedman, who has used Fitbit data in past cases, told the Hartford Courant. “It is a great tool for investigators to use. We can also get the information much faster than some other types of evidence such as DNA tests.”