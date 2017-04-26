Soon you’ll be able to hear what dolphins really think about how you look in a swimsuit

A Swedish startup has finally figured out the best possible use of artificial intelligence—getting to the bottom of whether dolphins are talking about you behind your back. Researchers from Sweden’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology are using $10 million language-analysis software developed by Gavagai AB to put together a dolphin-language dictionary (and presumably a Duolingo course). The software has already mastered 40 languages, Bloomberg reports, so talking to aquatic mammals was the logical next step.
“We hope to be able to understand dolphins with the help of artificial intelligence technology,” Jussi Karlgren, an adjunct professor of language technology at KTH and cofounder of Gavagai, said in a statement. “We know that dolphins have a complex communication system, but we don’t know what they are talking about yet.” Clearly someone hasn’t read his Douglas Adams.
[Photo: cookelma/iStock]