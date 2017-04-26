Soon you’ll be able to hear what dolphins really think about how you look in a swimsuit

A Swedish startup has finally figured out the best possible use of artificial intelligence—getting to the bottom of whether dolphins are talking about you behind your back. Researchers from Sweden’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology are using $10 million language-analysis software developed by Gavagai AB to put together a dolphin-language dictionary (and presumably a Duolingo course). The software has already mastered 40 languages, Bloomberg reports, so talking to aquatic mammals was the logical next step.