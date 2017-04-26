Twitter scored 9 million new users during Q1 2017

We haven’t seen this kind of user growth in two years, when Twitter added 14 million new users in Q1 2015. That’s not the only area where the beleaguered company exceeded expectations: Twitter earned $548 million in revenue, an 8% decline year-over-year and the first revenue drop since its IPO—but higher than the $512 million analysts had predicted .

As Twitter has struggled to add new users, it has focused more on the daily user metric, which also increased by 14% year-over-year. In other words, people are checking Twitter more often—likely due to a combination of its emphasis on combatting abuse, the live video push, and the tweaks made to the timeline. During its earnings call Wednesday morning, Twitter CFO and COO Anthony Noto also attributed the upswing in activity to “resurrected users” who were flocking to Twitter to keep up with political news.

All this means Twitter’s stock is up. When’s the last time that happened after its earnings call?